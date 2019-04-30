Lucca Ravioli Company, a Valencia Street fixture since 1925, will close its doors today.

This was not the typical San Francisco gentrification story — the Feno family has owned his property, and more in close vicinity, for generations. Nobody is forcing them out. Rather, the real estate market, like Lucca’s own fare, is just too delicious to pass up.

So Lucca’s will succumb and something less tantalizing will come next.

In the meantime, get your sausages and ravioli by end-of-day today. And listen in to these interviews with Lucca’s customers stocking up for one last feast.

For a glorious 2009 photo slideshow from Lucca, see here.