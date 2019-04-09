The Department of Public Health this morning issued a notification after contagious measles patient visited several spots in San Francisco and rode on Caltrain in the morning of April 1 and afternoon/evening of April 3.

There is no so-called “outbreak,” and San Francisco, by and large, benefits from a high level of vaccination. “However, unvaccinated children, unvaccinated adults born in 1957 or later, and those with severely weakened immune systems are advised to review the list of locations below,” reads the notice from the health department.

Symptoms may develop between seven and 21 days after exposure.

The locations in question:

“This single case does not have any known link to any other California cases,” continues the statement from the Department of Public Health. “It is not known how the person, who is a Santa Clara County resident, was infected with measles. San Francisco and Santa Clara public health departments are working together to ensure the safety of the person with measles and residents and visitors of both counties. The individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Further information will not be released to protect medical privacy.”