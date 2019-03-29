In the time it takes John Paul Marcelo to finish this March 29 portrait of Lucca Ravioli Factory, you might be halfway toward getting a sandwich or two.

It’s crowded even at off-hours at Lucca these days what with its closure coming as soon as April 20. but Marcelo had plenty of space on Valencia and 22nd to take in the scene.

Marcelo is a local painter who specializes in San Francisco streetscapes. He will, in the near future, head to the Czech Republic and, after that, drive an RV down Highway 1 and paint and sell on the way.

Lucca, incidentally, may be going the way of all things. But it will be well preserved on someone’s wall.