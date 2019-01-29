Last year, the Trump Administration issued an order to add a new question to the 2020 Census. Under the Commerce Department’s order, the Census would ask people living in a household if are are U.S. citizens — a move that induced a predictable uproar and spurred litigation. The order was struck down by a federal judge in early January but the decision is expected to be appealed.

The citizenship question has been on the census in prior decades — but, largely, not since the ‘50s.

