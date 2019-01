An informal group of animal lovers have taken it upon themselves to help city dwelling pigeons keep their feet clean. The group, known online as the ‘San Francisco Pigeons Stringfoot help’ find flocks of pigeons and treat them for stringfoot, a condition that can harm the bird’s feet and cause it to deform and end their dependence on humans for food.

Mission Local Spotlight: San Francisco Pigeons Stringfoot Help from Mission Local on Vimeo.