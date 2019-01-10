[WARNING: Graphic content below]

The video of an apparent homeless man hanging out with a dead and bleeding raccoon at his McDonald’s table has been making the rounds in social media, and can be traced back to the Mission. The restaurant’s branch at Potrero and 16th Streets had to close temporarily Sunday morning to sanitize the space after the bloody animal’s presence.

In the video, the customer behind the camera tries to get the man to remove the raccoon from the table. Seemingly unresponsive, the man just wanders around and shrugs before leaving the restaurant. Another customer picked up the animal and threw it to the trash, before going back to his own food (without changing his gloves!).

“The guy came in screaming, ‘Help, help, help!'” the man who shot this video told SFGate. “He came to the counter, and I thought it was a dog at first. The employees told him to leave and he went and sat down with it. ”

The last raccoon to be pulled out at a McDonald’s had better luck, and even survived a brawl in Ottawa.