You know it’s December in the Mission when you see the leaves change, the skies turn gray, and folks are pounding the Abuelita Hot Chocolate mix. This time of the year is full of old traditions, and, for a lot of folks, that means scarfing down tamales. We took to the streets and asked residents of the Mission where they like to get their tamales, and our journey took us to Calle 24. But the tamale landscape is as varied and vast as the Mission.

Where are your favorite tamales? Let us know in the poll below!