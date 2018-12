Holiday season is underway in the Mission District, with markets and pop-up fairs aplenty. Go out, keep up with your holiday shopping, meet your neighbors, and drop us a line if we are missing anything.

MARKETS

Holiday Block Party and Cookie Crawl on Valencia Street

Saturday, Dec. 8, noon to 8 p.m.

Make Good Market at Heath SF (2900 18th St.)

Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

El Mercado at The Women’s Building (3543 18th St.)

Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Mercado at The Women’s Building (3543 18th St.)

Sunday, December 9, all day

Holiday Mercado at Galeria de la Raza (1990 Folsom St.)

Saturday, Dec. 15, noon to 4 p.m.

EVENTS

Holiday Art Show at Art Explosion Studios (744 Alabama St. and 2425 17th St.)

Sunday, Dec. 9, noon to 5 p.m.

Winter Celebration: Music & Poetry at Community Music Center (544 Capp St.)

Sunday, Dec. 9, noon to 5 p.m.

Candlelight Christmas Concert at Mission Dolores Basilica (Dolores Street at 16th)

Sunday, Dec. 16, 5 p.m.

End of Semester Show at Mission Cultural Center (2868 Mission St.)

Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 to 5 p.m.

NYE Mission Party at Mission Cultural Center (2868 Mission St.)

Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.