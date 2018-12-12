A man suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in his car drove himself and his son to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital today.

According to San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Robert Rueca, the incident happened at around 2:56 p.m. when a vehicle approached the victims’ car and its passengers began shooting at the man and his son. The suspect vehicle drove off, and the man, realizing he was shot, drove himself and his child to the hospital. The juvenile’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The incident occurred in the area of Baldwin Court and Oakdale in Bayview.

Outside the hospital’s trauma center, dozens of family members gathered and huddled around a late-model black Honda SUV in perfect condition — save for shot-out windows on drivers’ side. The car was in otherwise working order and parked neatly parallel to the curb. The crowd talked among themselves, stoically, and greeted late-arriving family with hugs. Every once in a while the word “shooting” was discernible.

This is an active investigation. This story will be updated as more information comes forward.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.