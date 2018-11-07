Also: How Matt Haney surprised everyone. Even himself.

The opposite of love is not hate. It is indifference.

If San Francisco voters don’t love Mayor London Breed, we certainly seem to like her fine. We sure as hell don’t hate her.

But when it comes to caring about who she wants to govern alongside and what she wants us to vote for, San Franciscans were totally indifferent. Nearly every hotly contested candidate or proposition on yesterday’s ballot that the mayor weighed in lost or is losing.

Homeless measure Proposition C won. Matt Haney won in District 6. Gordon Mar is winning in District 4 — a progressive supe in the Sunset! Eric Mar’s brother! It’s an impossible scenario, and yet it’s happening. It seems the only people who listened to Breed’s advice this election season were the tech barons who deferred to her wisdom in opposing Prop. C (before admitting that, hey, they just don’t want to pay taxes).

In District 6, where Breed prominently supported Christine Johnson and Sonja Trauss and text-banked with them on Election Day, Haney’s people told me that the issue of Breed’s imprimatur came up only a handful of times during tens of thousands of voter interactions. In District 4, where Breed got behind Jessica Ho, Mar’s people told me that, in the heavily Asian Sunset District, the backing of Mayor Breed didn’t mean quite so much as the backing of Mayor Ed Lee. You figure it out. What’s more, Breed’s advocacy for opening up safe injection sites didn’t exactly sit well with denizens of the city’s west side.

Haney trounced Johnson and Trauss by an eye-opening margin (much more on that later). There are 139,000 ballots left to count and, perhaps 10,000 to go in District 4 — but the lead for Mar “looks very solid to me,” notes SFSU political science professor Jason McDaniel. In a crowded field, he continues, Mar “benefitted from the ranked-choice voting transfers.” So far, he’s pulled down more No. 2 votes from the candidate running a 1-2 campaign with Ho than she has.

Is Breed vulnerable to be unseated next year? Barring a missile from Pyongyang or some manner of scandal worse than the scandals city voters have already ignored — and we ignored a married mayor impregnating his fund-raiser or a single mayor carrying on an affair with his married underling who was his close friend’s spouse — no. But it’s not Breed’s blessing that’ll do her appointee, Supervisor Vallie Brown, all that much good in 2019. Rather, District 5 voters are going to weigh whether Brown is a better neighborhood supe than Dean Preston. That’s all.

In the meantime, like Lee before her, Breed will have an adversarial and potentially rambunctious board working against her. The relationship with the board has not been well-maintained. And, now, with perhaps eight supervisors finding common cause, the board doesn’t have to merely react to the mayor — it can go on offense. “Mayor Breed is substantially weaker today than she was yesterday,” sums up a veteran political operative. “That is a result of political miscalculation and hubris.”

Far, far more San Franciscans voted for Prop. C than voted for London Breed. She now finds herself on the other side of a means of tackling San Francisco’s most pressing issue than 60-odd percent of this city’s voters. And, if the tech barons are supposedly receptive to our mayor’s wishes — will she lean on them to not sue the city over Prop. C? That could qualify as “leadership.”

It remains to be seen just what Breed will make her signature issue for 2019 and re-election. It sure as hell won’t be a bold homelessness initiative. Fixing Muni is the perpetual motion machine of San Francisco politics. Affordable housing is a great idea, but a mayor can only push that needle so much.

Your humble narrator is hearing rumors of a workforce housing bond. That sounds grand but, once again, your elected officials are far keener to extract funds from everyday folks (and go into bonded debt) than big business. We’ll see if Breed et al. express reservations about the “accountability” of those overseeing the housing funds.

If the mayor had embraced Prop. C, it would not only have likely ensured a two-thirds majority and staved off years of legal wrangling (and potential crushing losses for this and other tax initiatives), but it would have scattered and routed Breed’s opponents on the left, leaving them in disarray for years to come.

This was not an easy situation by any means for the mayor. But she played it into a triple.

Questionable decisions were made following questionable advice. It remains to be seen if the mayor makes changes regarding her inner political circle. Incoming chief of staff Sean Elsbernd can’t arrive quickly enough.

He should bring a fire extinguisher.

Prior to yesterday’s election, Matt Haney’s campaign told me they’d be thrilled if he captured 40 to 45 percent of the early vote and stood seven to 10 points ahead of the competition. A number of political observers I spoke with had a hard time gauging the race, or felt Haney would grind out an excruciating ranked-choice voting win. There was also shadowy talk yesterday of “polls” putting Sonja Trauss within spitting distance, due to the YIMBY candidate’s “superior ground game.”

Haney recorded close to 60 percent of the vote, and was 30 points up at the end of the night. He had 500 people out on the street yesterday. He has declared victory.

Is he surprised? Yes he is. “The scale of it is larger than we thought. But I thought we did do what we needed to do in order to win,” Haney says. “But, yeah, I am surprised.”

Hindsight is always 20/20, but Haney’s big win is less surprising when you begin analyzing his approach versus his opponents’. He got money and people into the field early, countering a late cash dump from outside interests. He got big-name endorsements from mainstream figures like Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris — which convinced the more affluent voters in District 6 that he was no crazy lefty.

He then used that as cover to run an intensely on-the-ground campaign. Sen. Scott Wiener was a huge Trauss supporter, but Haney’s approach of knocking on thousands of doors and targeting thousands of voters looks an awful lot like the approach Wiener used to win the District 8 supervisor’s race a decade ago.

Independent Expenditure money to the tune of $700,000 was bestowed upon Haney’s opponents. But, especially now, it’s hard to say that was money well spent. District 6 is not only difficult to poll, it’s also difficult to win if you’re relying heavily on phone-banking or TV/online advertising. The on-the-ground Johnson/Trauss workers bought with IE money were not the most plugged in. “A few of them tried to hand me their stuff,” Haney says. “They didn’t know who I was.”

These workers are not the most interactive. They have a tendency to do things like leave 10 door-hangers on the front gate of a 10-unit building, which is one step removed from throwing them in the recycling bin.

On election eve, Trauss posted a Facebook video of her exhorting volunteers during a mobilization effort. She urged them to strike up conversations with random folks wandering through SoMa. And why not ask these people if you can canvass within their buildings? “They might say yes! There’s no downside.”

There’s an old saying that’s applicable here: Random stomping seldom catches bugs. Haney’s campaign didn’t just haphazardly wheedle strangers to let them into condos or SROs. They had 120 building captains who’d open the door, and managed to gain entry to some 600 buildings overall.

Haney’s campaign had targeted lists. Conversations were tracked and followed-up. On canvassers’ cell phones, individuals’ histories were recorded; you’d know that you had called a person seven times, had one discussion, and that they were undecided. Two weeks before election day, Haney’s campaign had identified 7,000 likely voters. The next two weeks were devoted to wrangling these people to vote — and, it seems, a high percentage of them did just that. They were tracked, after all.

One has to be wary of anecdotes, but this one sent to us by a District 6 resident seems awfully representative:

Matt Haney had a much more diligent ground game — as this D6 apartment resident can attest. In the last few weeks, a Haney worker knocked at my door, followed by another from a tenant’s rights group and then yet another from a labor group, all working on behalf of Haney. (Our building is of the locked SoMa variety, so you have to have a game plan to get in.) I returned from lunch Saturday to another Matt Haney brochure, purportedly signed in green marker by Matt Haney himself, writing he was sorry he missed me. On Election Day, they called me on the phone making sure I voted, and posted a Haney poster on my door — and all this is with me never saying a committal word about voting for Matt Haney. I only ever got mailers from Sonja Trauss and Christine Johnson. I’m not saying how I voted, but I did have the feeling of Matt Haney’s wide smiling face looking over my shoulder as I did.

There are plenty of lessons to be learned from this election. Whether our leaders choose to do so will loom large in all of our lives in the months and years to come.