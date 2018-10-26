In an analysis of Proposition C, a ballot measure that would roughly the double the city’s homeless services budget, Mission Local’s Joe Eskenazi wrote:
The No on C campaign belittles the very notion of competent government; it borders on nihilism. And this message is, bewilderingly, reiterated by its government allies, who are, amazingly, claiming that they can’t be trusted with Benioff and Dorsey’s money. Even — and especially — our mayor, London Breed.
In this vein, Eskenazi profiled Zak Franet, a 24-year-old Bay Area native who was pulled out of homelessness with help from San Francisco’s supportive services system. Franet and Eskenazi joined Listen Local to explain why arguments against Proposition C are “assailing voters’ confidence in the very concept of government.”
