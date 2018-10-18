The San Francisco Police Department has turned to the general public for assistance, releasing a series of photos of an August car-vs.-bicycle hit-and-run.

At 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 21, a 33-year-old cyclist was sent flying by a maroon four-door sedan driving south on Valencia Street at Hill Street, per the SFPD.

The cyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remains at large.

If any of these photos ring a bell, if anyone was in the vicinity of the hit-and-run or has any additional photos or videos, they are encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411, and start it with “SFPD.”