Donate to Marco Senghor’s Defense Fund

Marco Senghor, the owner of the Senegalese restaurant Bissap Baobab, was indicted by the federal government two weeks ago for allegedly “illegally obtaining his citizenship.” Senghor has been a beloved member of the community for two decades, and a GoFundMe has been set up for his legal defense fund. Contribute here. On Friday, mid-day, he was more than 30 percent toward a $50,000 goal. —Julian Mark

20th Street Block Party returns to the Mission

The sixth annual 20th Street Block Party is taking over parts of the Mission this weekend. Sections of 19th and 20th Streets will be blocked off between Harrison and Bryant, along with parts of Alabama and Florida Streets. A dozen bands will have live performances across three stages, and the event is filled with workshops, live yoga and even a radio show. There’s even space for dogs! The party starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. View more at their website. —Abraham Rodriguez

Sports Basement Cycle Fest

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sports Basement off Bryant street will be hosting its first Cycle Fest. It’s free and open to the public, and you’ll be able to shop and trade your way into new cycle gear. View more on their event page. –AR

Pop-Up orchestra at Dance Mission SF

Help a local symphony and join this free pop-up orchestra in the Mission. Organizers are asking for donations to help support the Cambrian Symphony and be part of a two-hour musical experience at Dance Mission SF. The event starts on Saturday, August 18 at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. More information here. –AR