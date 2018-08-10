Co-working kitchens catch on in the Mission

Two new co-working kitchens are about to open in the Mission.

BiteUnite, which hails from Hong Kong, will soon offer a state-of-the-art kitchen to amateur cooks, aspiring chefs, or budding restaurateurs, who want to take their craft to the next level without the enormous risk and burden of starting an entire business.

Founder Patta Arkaresvimun began planning to bring her successful Hong Kong startup to San Francisco over a year ago. And just last month she finally made the move with her husband and two children. She said that she wants to give people who cook a chance to find an audience. BiteUnite, located at 17th and South Van Ness, will also have a cafe, where cooks can test out their latest recipes on adventurous customers.

Arkaresvimun, originally from Thailand, has lived in Singapore, France, and Hong Kong. Before she opened BiteUnite — which she compares to the shared workspace startup, WeWork — she worked in the corporate world. But she always loved to cook. So she opened BiteUnite — not to cook, but to facilitate others to do so.

Soon to join BiteUnite in the Mission will be Tinker Kitchen at 3233 22nd Street. Founder Dan Mills raised nearly $25,000 on Kickstarter for his pitch for “a new makerspace for food hackers in San Francisco.”

The two ventures offer memberships, day passes, and cooking classes. For those who want a more professional kitchen to work in, they will soon have their pick. Charlotte Silver

20th Street Block Party

It’s that time of year again: On Saturday August 18 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party will transform 20th Street from Harrison to Bryant into a festival with live bands, including Neon Indian, Kilo Kish, Hoops and many others. The block party will also feature food from some Mission District eateries. Admission is free, but donations are suggested and will benefit Mission Language and Vocational School. More information here. Julian Mark

Calle 24 Art Stroll

The Calle 24 art stroll, which takes place Saturday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., will focus on families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and the value of children in the community. The event will feature live music and dance from Latino and indigenous artists, as well as poetry, food, and mural making and crafts. See the program here. JM

La Casa at the Assembly

La Casa de las Madres will be hosting a talk about how to end relationship violence and to support victims of abuse. The theme of the talk is “Men as Allies.” It will focus on how men are partnering with La Casa to keep women and children safe in San Francisco. The program will begin Wednesday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Assembly (449 14th St.) The event is free. Please register here. JM