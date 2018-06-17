World Cup in the Mission: Mexico 1, Germany 0

By Posted

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano scored the winning goal for Mexico against the World Champions and kickstarted the party at El Farolito. The celebration soon moved to the streets of the Mission District.

