We received a tip this morning that murals along Clarion Alley was vandalized, and after checking them out in person we found that a total of four murals had yellow paint sprayed over parts of the murals. The ‘Narratives of Displacement’ piece was the main target and every face on it was sprayed with yellow paint.
SNAP: ‘Narratives of Displacement’ mural and others vandalized on Clarion Alley
Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
Filed under: Art, Front Page, Mobile, Photography, SNAPS, Today's Mission, Trouble
Tagged: Clarion Alley, graffiti, mural, narratives of displacement
Something to add?