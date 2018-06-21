SNAP: ‘Narratives of Displacement’ mural and others vandalized on Clarion Alley

Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
We received a tip this morning that murals along Clarion Alley was vandalized, and after checking them out in person we found that a total of four murals had yellow paint sprayed over parts of the murals. The ‘Narratives of Displacement’ piece was the main target and every face on it was sprayed with yellow paint.

Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Luis Gongora Pat mural. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

