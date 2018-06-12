For the third time in four seasons Oakland had the honor of hosting a victory parade for the Golden State Warriors. Just like the first two, it was abnormally warm in downtown Oakland. This time though, the celebrations were confined to a mere parade through Downtown; no speechifying at the lake as in the past. An estimated 1 million people soaked it all in.
Oakland hosts a chill championship parade for Warriors’ third title (PHOTOS!)
Steph Curry leans over a bus float he shared with Patrick McCaw. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
