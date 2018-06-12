Oakland hosts a chill championship parade for Warriors’ third title (PHOTOS!)

Steph Curry leans over a bus float he shared with Patrick McCaw. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
By Posted

For the third time in four seasons Oakland had the honor of hosting a victory parade for the Golden State Warriors. Just like the first two, it was abnormally warm in downtown Oakland. This time though, the celebrations were confined to a mere parade through Downtown; no speechifying at the lake as in the past. An estimated 1 million people soaked it all in.

James Chan holds his daughter Sage while escaping from the heat in downtown Oakland. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Police from across Alameda County maintained security in downtown Oakland. Armed police in tactical gear with semiautomatic weapons patrolled parts of the city and parade route. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

A child blowing on a horn during the Warriors championship parade. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

A man selling Warriors shirts during the parade in Oakland hides from the sun. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Klay Thompson and Zaza Pachulia wave at fans during the third championship parade in Oakland. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez

Jordan Bell high fives fans before taking a bottle of Hennessey from another fan. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr slapped hands with fans while jogging and sipping a brew at the team’s parade in downtown Oakland. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

A nearby construction crew moved their elevator lifts closer to the parade lines during their lunch hour. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Warriors Center Damian Jones shakes hands with fans during the parade in downtown Oakland. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Oakland native MC Hammer rode atop a float with Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Mayor Libby Schaaf and MC Hammer gyrate atop of an art car during the Warriors championship parade. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Adjetey Lasser took photos with other parade goers as he hoisted a cut-out image of a woman known online as “BBQ Becky”. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Quinn Cook on top of their bus during the Warriors championship parade. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Draymond Green was the last Warrior to ride through the championship parade. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

A woman suffering from a heatstroke is aided by an officer from the Alameda County Sheriff’s department. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Dogs wearing the team’s shirts cooled down in the shade during the Warriors parade. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Subscribe to Mission Local’s daily newsletter

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Multimedia, Photography, SNAPS, Today's Mission, Topics

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy