Man fighting for life after Wednesday night fight in the Mission

Corner of 20th and Mission Streets near where assualt occured last night around 9:00 p.m. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

A thirtysomething man may have been mortally wounded in a Wednesday night fistfight at Mission and 20th Streets.

Per police reports, the fight occurred at around 9 p.m., and was between two men in their 30s. Witnesses told the San Francisco Police Department that one man punched the other in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The suspect fled northbound on Mission Street and the victim, listed only in the police report as John Doe, was transferred to an undisclosed hospital with a life-threatening head injury. San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson Rachael Kagan and SFPD Media Relations Officer Joseph Tomlinson couldn’t release any further information at this time.

Qkwame Ipaye works at Laundré across the street from the Mission and 20th southbound bus stop and says he saw police activity at the bus stop and an ambulance head southbound on Mission Street last night in the 9 o’clock hour.

Arun Banstola works at Lotus SF, an Indian restaurant a few doors south of the bus stop. He says his manager told him about an ambulance at the bus stop last night, but that’s all he knows. The remaining shops near the 2400 block of Mission Street, where the incident occurred, were either closed at the time of the incident or employees who were there said they didn’t notice the commotion.

More information to come as it is available.