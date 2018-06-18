Jobs: Front desk work in exchange for an unlimited membership at Ascend

We are currently searching for one enthusiastic, dependable and organized fitness lover to participate in Ascend Body’s work exchange program.
Here’s the deal: you work one front desk shift a week, and in return, you get an unlimited Boost membership at Ascend!
Early birds are encouraged to apply, as the morning shift starts at 5:45 AM! Please be able to commit for at least 3 months.
To apply, email marie@ascendbody.com and tell us why you want to participate in the program and what kind of energy you’ll bring to Ascend Body.

  1. Arnold Chilve
    June 18, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    This is illegal under (at least!) California law, which sets a minimum wage that must be paid in actual money.

