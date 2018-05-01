Wave of robbery and assaults hit the Mission over the weekend

Friday, April 27

A 46 year-old-male armed with a knife stabbed a 26-year-old male at 10 a.m. near 16th and Capp streets, according to police. The suspect was arrested at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At 9:26 p.m. in Dolores Park, four men between the ages of 20 to 25 robbed a 40-year-old male, taking his backpack and cell phone. The victim confronted the suspects, who then cut him with a knife. The victim recovered his backpack and the suspects fled. The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

At 10 p.m. a man and a woman were walking near the corner of Shotwell and 22nd streets when a suspect struck them with a blunt object multiple times. The suspect took their cellphones, wallet and purse before fleeing on feet. Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Saturday, April 28

At 1 a.m. a 29-year-old suspect approached a 41-year-old woman near Shotwell and 18th streets and attempted to snatch her purse. The two struggled before the suspect managed to grab the purse and run off. No injuries were reported.

At 3 a.m near 21st and South Van Ness, two male suspects in their 20s approached a 44-year old male and physically assaulted him before taking his wallet and running off. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sunday, April 29

At 2 a.m. near the corner of 22nd street and Capp, a woman aged 35 to 45 approached a man from his rear and demanded the man’s cell phone and wallet. The man handed them over and the suspect fled.

At 6 p.m. near 16th and Potrero streets, a suspect between the ages of 17 to 18, snatched a 57 year old woman’s cell phone. Two other males were with the suspect and they all fled after the mugging. No injuries were reported.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.



Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.