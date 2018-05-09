Students at the San Francisco Friends School spent months studying issues like youth homelessness and climate change, then invited other middle school students to participate in a summit to learn more about what they learned. Over 230 students from all over the city joined the summit on May 4.
VIDEO: San Francisco Friends School hosts Youth Summit
