VIDEO: San Francisco Friends School hosts Youth Summit

Students at the San Francisco Friends School spent months studying issues like youth homelessness and climate change, then invited other middle school students to participate in a summit to learn more about what they learned. Over 230 students from all over the city joined the summit on May 4.

