The Dolores Park History Day is looking for volunteers

The Dolores Park Ambassadors are looking for volunteers to help with Dolores Park History Day on Saturday, May 26th from 2 – 6. The “Love Dolores” initiative of the city’s Rec & Park Department is organizing the day around five stations.

The activities will be centered around five stations:

1. Ohlone Indians & Spanish Mission

2. Jewish Cemetery – Gold Rush and City expansion.

3. 1906 Earthquake, Fire, Refugees, and Rebuilding

4. The New Dolores Park design and renovation

5. Citizen engagement to keep the park clean and safe (Love Dolores, Ambassadors, neighborhood groups)

People are needed to staff Stations 1, 2, and 3 and assuming four shifts of one hour each, they will need 12 volunteers. The Love Dolores initiative will provide the logistics and materials.

If interested, contact the Dolores Park Ambassadors at doloresparkambassadors@gmail.com