Neighborhood notes: 37 units approved, a march and lots of photo, art and dance to see as well as music camp sign ups

Development approved in the Mission

The Planning Commission approved a 37,441-square-foot 37-unit residential building to be constructed on the empty lot at 1863 Mission Street on Thursday afternoon. The approval came after a lengthy discretionary review, that resulted in an attorney for the developer striking a private settlement with neighborhood groups, including United to Save the Mission. The details of the settlement weren’t disclosed at Thursday’s meeting, but United to Save the Mission had asked to include more affordable units and reserve the 1,425 square-foot ground-floor for a local non-profit organization instead of a restaurant. The development is a project of Michael Mamone of Corovan LLC.

March for College

Mission Graduates will hold its 7th annual March for College today between the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It starts at 16th and Mission. Students at several elementary schools including Marshall, Bryant, Flynn, and Sanchez as long as Everett Middle School will begin at their schools. Students will march by City College on 22nd and Bartlett and then continue on to John O’Connell High School on Folsom Street. Volunteers from John O’Connell will help with activities and events, and will also host a college fair at their campus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tonight a tribute to Salvadoran poet Roque Dalton (1935-1975)

Poets Leticia Hernandez and Jessica Mejia and Professor Felix Kury (SFSU) will explore the legacy of one of the most important and original voices of Latin America.

Acción Latina, 2958 24th Street from 6-9.

Bonus: There is also an ongoing photography show about the roots of Carnaval in the Mission.

Dance Mission Theater presents Comhar on Saturday

Dance Mission Theater’s Comhar, a unique collaboration between artists, activists, healers, researchers, and community will be presented twice on Saturday. The afternoon and evening of performance, talk, and ritual will examine the stark realities and effects of health disparity and trauma, specifically in how the two relate to HIV/AIDS acquisition and transmission.

The first performance will happen Saturday, May 19 at 3 p.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, 1001 Potrero Ave The second will begin at 6:45 p.m. at Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St. It is free, but seating at Dance Mission is limited so reserve your seat at www.brownpapertickets.com

Photo show at the Mission Cultural Center

A show of Mexican American Santiago Mejia’s work opened on Wednesday at the Mission Cultural Center. Raised in the Mission District, 24-year-old Santiago Mejia, is a staff photographer at the San Francisco Chronicle. His work will be up until June 8. We look forward to seeing it this weekend.

The gallery is at 2868 Mission St. and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Mission Library Branch

Residents are invited to the Mission Library at 300 Bartlett street for a public hearing. People can add their input and share ideas on what new additions should be added to the library before it closes for renovations. Nearly $20 Million dollars have been budgeted for improvements and construction at the library. Two meetings will be scheduled, one on Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m. and another on Wednesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. Spanish interpreters will be available.

2018 Conservation Corps Meet and greet

San Francisco Conservation Corps is hosting a meet and greet on Friday, May 25, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Learn about the impact the program has had on young adults and enjoy free breakfast and coffee. The San Francisco Conservation Corps was founded 35 years ago by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

Summer music camps!

Registration for summer music camps is open at the Community Music Center on Capp Street, and at Little Mission Studio on Hampshire.



