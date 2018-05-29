Multiple fights broke out over the long Memorial Day weekend – blood was shed but everyone lived

Friday, May 25

At 2:47 a.m., a 26-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone and wallet by a 24-year-old man on 20th and Shotwell Streets. The robber was later taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Saturday, May 26

At 1:30 a.m., on 18th and Castro Streets, two male suspects aged 20 and 24, one with a knife, got into a fight with a 24-year-old male. The victim realized afterward he had been stabbed and was driven to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Later on that morning, at 11:40 a.m., a 42-year-old man was punched by a 40-year-old man that he knew on 23rd and Folsom Streets. The victim was driven to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Sunday, May 27

At 4:00 p.m., on 20th and Bryant Streets, a 24-year-old male suspect punched and kicked a 19-year-old male victim, resulting in injuries that sent him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

The Dolores Park stabbing happened a few hours later, at 7:19 p.m., where four suspects in their late 20s attacked a 24-year-old male. Police arrived, located the victim and took four suspects into custody for assault. The victim was transferred to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Then at nearly midnight on Folsom and 20th Streets, a 25-year-old female stabbed a 52-year-old man in the shoulder and fled on foot. She was later taken into custody while the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Monday, May 28th

At 12:35 p.m., on 26th and South Van Ness Streets, a 33-year-old male was robbed of his backpack and attacked by two male suspects in their 30s with a pitbull. The victim was struck by one suspect and bitten by the dog but his injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.



