Drive-by shooting in SF’s Mission leaves two in the hospital

Just after midnight Friday morning, a drive by shooting on 26th and Capp streets resulted in two male victims in their late 20s transporting themselves to the hospital with no life threatening injuries, according to the police report.

The victims were walking to their car when the suspect shot them and fled southbound on Capp St. No arrests have been made.

On Saturday, two robberies occurred, according to police. Just after 3 p.m., a man in his late 40s jumped out of a business on Mission Street between 15th and 16th streets and robbed three female victims at gunpoint.

The women – 56, 46 and 26 years old, surrendered their money and the suspect fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

About an hour later, a 28- year old man, assaulted a 24-years-old male at Mission and 20th streets, taking his bag. The SFPD arrived, arrested the suspect and returned the stolen property.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.



