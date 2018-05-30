DEVELOPING: Body of a woman found at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital

Squad cars assembled on 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue as officers conduct a search of the San Francisco General Hospital building where a firecracker was set off on July 7, 2016. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros.

The body of a woman was discovered in a stairway inside the power plant of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The discovery occurred around 1 p.m. in the afternoon when a hospital employee found the woman’s body.

Police and the Sheriff’s department are investigating.

SFGate has more.