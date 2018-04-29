PHOTOS: Hundreds rally to end violent clashes in Nicaragua

Miguel Roque Silva, center, hoists the Nicaraguan flag into the air at a rally for peace on Saturday. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Forty years after Nicaraguan immigrants rallied together at the 24th and Mission BART Plaza, young and old generations came together once again to demand peace in their home country. Peaceful civic protests in Nicaragua have been met with violent reprisals from state police, with many citizens blaming the Sandinista government.

They’re demanding that President Daniel Ortega resign.

“This is what our predecessors were doing back in the 1980s,” Gabriela Alemán said. “This isn’t about parties. This is about the people and the country.”

Alemán, a member of a youth organization called Chavalo, said it was a coalition of people and organizers that met and planned the rally on Saturday afternoon. Alemán said it was up to the next generation of Nicaraguan Americans to express their support for a peaceful change in the country.

Attendees held signs in Spanish, waved their national flag and chanted together “Ortega y Somoza son la misma coza!”,(Ortega and Somoza are the same thing) equating the two as dictators of Nicaragua.

Valeska Castañeda, an organizer in the immigrant community from Richmond, said she wanted to come and show solidarity with the Nicaraguan community in San Francisco.

Many of the original migrants from Nicaragua left the country after the overthrow of former dictator Anastasio Somoza or during the postwar era of Sandinista rule.

“We’re a product and seeds of the revolution. The government being seen here today does not reflect the values of that struggle,” Castañeda said.