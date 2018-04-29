PHOTOS: Hundreds rally to end violent clashes in Nicaragua

Miguel Roque Silva, center, hoists the Nicaraguan flag into the air at a rally for peace on Saturday. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.
By Posted

Forty years after Nicaraguan immigrants rallied  together at the 24th and Mission BART Plaza, young and old generations came together once again to demand peace in their home country. Peaceful civic protests in Nicaragua have been met with violent reprisals from state police, with many citizens blaming the Sandinista government.

They’re demanding that President Daniel Ortega resign.

“This is what our predecessors were doing back in the 1980s,” Gabriela Alemán said. “This isn’t about parties. This is about the people and the country.”

Hundreds of members of the Nicaraguan American community chanting “Ortega y Somoza son la misma cosa” (Ortega and Somoza are the same thing.) Photo by Abraham Rodriguez

Rally attendees hiding in the shade. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez

Alemán, a member of a youth organization called Chavalo, said it was a coalition of people and organizers that met and planned the rally on Saturday afternoon. Alemán said it was up to the next generation of Nicaraguan Americans to express their support for a peaceful change in the country.

Attendees held signs in Spanish, waved their national flag and chanted together “Ortega y Somoza son la misma coza!”,(Ortega and Somoza are the same thing) equating the two as dictators of Nicaragua.

Many voiced their support for the student and youth movements in Nicaragua, claiming that they are being persecuted by the government for lawful protests. The sign reads “They weren’t delinquents, they were students! Justice!” Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Olga Mar listens to a testimony by a member of the Nicaraguan community. Hundreds of immigrants from Nicaragua rallied at the 24th street BART plaza Saturday to demand peace in the Central American country. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez

Valeska Castañeda, an organizer in the immigrant community from Richmond, said she wanted to come and show solidarity with the Nicaraguan community in San Francisco.

Many of the original migrants from Nicaragua left the country after the overthrow of former dictator Anastasio Somoza or during the postwar era of Sandinista rule.

“We’re a product and seeds of the revolution. The government being seen here today does not reflect the values of that struggle,” Castañeda said.

Rafael Antonio Castillo sits down on a vent in the BART plaza. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Aileen Lawlor, right, paints a Nicaraguan flag on the cheek of Alaina Noguera, left. Lawlor spends six months in Nicaragua with her husband and another six months in the United States. She said she wouldn’t let political crackdowns scare her from going back. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Photography, SNAPS, Today's Mission, Topics, Trouble

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy