Photo illustration: The Mission during the 1906 quake vs. today

The 1906 earthquake leveled most of San Francisco and its old glamour. But the city persisted, rebuilt and now looks to the future. We thought it would be neat to look at some nearby places and see what they looked like during or after the great earthquake and compare it to how the city looks now. All of the archive imagery was provided by OpenSFHistory.org.

The locations are approximate, however, some streets might have shifted or landmarks disappeared.



Titled “Capp Near 17th Street,” the original shows broad sidewalks and a buckled up street and lazily hanging street post. Image provided by OpenSFHistory.org | OpenSFHistory / wnp59.00094.jpg



The original church besides the spanish mission was nearly demolished in the earthquake. Later replaced with the Basilica we now know. The adobe church survived the earthquake and was later renovated. Archive image provided by OpenSFHistory.org | OpenSFHistory / wnp15.1144.jpg



The venerable Dolores Park later served as the grounds for a tent city during the disaster relief right after the earthquake. The original image shows Mission High School towards the old city skyline. That high school building was destroyed in a fire and rebuilt in the 1920s. Archive image provided by OpenSFHistory.org | OpenSFHistory / wnp27.0119.jpg

Special thanks to OpenSFHistory.org. for the original photos!