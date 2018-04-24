Elderly man robbed and three others stabbed in separate assaults

Three stabbing incidents and one robbery on Monday sent victims to local hospitals for their injuries, according to the police.

Police were called on Monday at 3:15 p.m. to investigate an incident at 26th and Mission streets in which two females, aged 51 and 56, were reported to be arguing in public.

The argument turned physical as one woman attacked the other with a box cutter and the other used a bottle, according to the police. The two females were arrested and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Nearby at 24th and Folsom streets, police reported, two males in their 20s approached an elderly male in his 70s punched him and and took his money and identification.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Later that night, at 9 p.m. police were at Mission and Sycamore streets to investigate an incident in which a male in his thirties attacked another male and stabbed him. The suspect took a speaker belonging to the victim and fled the scene. The victim was also taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

At 9:15 pm, another stabbing occurred on the corners of Valencia and 16th street near the C.R.E.A.M. ice cream shop. Police reported that a female in her 30s approached a male and stabbed him with a box cutter.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim, aged 46, was taken to a hospital.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.