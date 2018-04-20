April 20th Day of Action a must for Everett students

Students of Peer to Peer instructor Gary Cruz have been organizing Everett Middle School's response to the National Day of Action on April 20th. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

They are middle schoolers, but for some, gun violence happens right around the block.

Jorge Caamal-Estrada, an eighth grader at Everett Middle School, said he was around five when a man was shot around the corner from his house off of Capp Street. The experience left a lasting impression and the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and the recent shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno offered reminders of gun violence.

“What we’re trying to do is stop school shootings. I’m not trying to let that happen to our school,” Caamal-Estrada said.

To that end, Caamal-Estrada and other students in Gary Cruz’s peer to peer class at Everett have organized an assembly for Friday’s National Day of Action against gun violence. With help from faculty they filmed a video that will be played throughout the school. The event marks the anniversary of the April 20, 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado that ended after 12 students and one teacher had been shot to death.

Veronica Zuleta, an eighth grader in the peer to peer class, said that during the shooting incident at Youtube earlier this month she feared her mother, who works nearby in San Bruno, might get caught up in the crossfire.

“I just wanted to stand up because 17 people died in February,” she said referring to the shooting in Parkland, Florida shooting. “ It was really heartbreaking because they had dreams and goals like me. I don’t want to be in the news.”

Students found a receptive teacher in Cruz who was teaching in the Central Valley when two students walked into a high school cafeteria in Columbine, Colorado and opened fire with assault weapons.

“I really thought all this was just going to go away, I didn’t think it was going to continue. But since then we’ve had many school shootings and our country has not changed any of the laws,” Cruz said.

He worries now that once again, the anti gun violence movement will falter.

“When this last shooting happened on Feb, 14, those young people were saying ‘Never Again’. But I’m worried that the momentum is going to die down again and that we’re going to go back to business as usual because I’m already seeing it,”

To that end, he’s helped his students organize the middle school’s response. Students are being encouraged to wear orange colors and meet in group circles to talk about the impact gun violence has on their communities and their lives. They’ll convene in the school’s yard, assemble up on a peace sign and lock arms, write messages and listen to speakers.

Unlike the previous March for Our Lives, Cruz said the students and faculty at Everett do not plan on demonstrating in public. Their action is being organized in large part by the students themselves.

Bridget Early, part of the school’s wellness staff and social worker for the school, said that after the most recent shooting in Parkland, FL the school received a set of threats at Everett. They always seem to occur after a mass shooting happens, and the school gets an uptick of threats. None have ever been serious, she said.

“I feel like it’s always on the back of my mind,” Early said.

Cruz said they also plan to introduce Aztec dancers into Friday’s assembly, in hopes of helping the community feel “centered”.

“I hope [it] will be healing, and also spiritual in the sense that we can call on the strength of our ancestors and the strength on the indigenous folks in the area to center us around this movement and keep us fighting,” Cruz said.