Police and daughter ask for help in locating a 93-year-old man

Police said that Wednesday at 8:58 p.m, a woman walked into the Mission Police Station to report that her father, a 93-year-old San Francisco resident, Gilberto Fernandez was missing.

Fernandez was last seen on March 7, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. at his home on the 500 block of Head Street in Ingleside. Fernandez is not known to have any medical issues and has never gone missing before.

His daughter told police that he collects recycling items on or near 24th and Mission Streets. Fernandez a Hispanic, 5`4; 120lbs with gray hair and a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a black and green jacket and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

