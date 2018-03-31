Neighborhood Notes: Props to Mission Station, local author honored, Mission Community market opens

Props to Mission Station

Mission Captain Gaetano Caltagirone and SF Safe, a neighborhood watch group, recently made an appearance at La Corneta Taqueria. Together, they gave small presentations to customers on safety and how to report crimes.

“Greeted by bilingual representative of SFPD explaining 911,311, and personal safety. Then after the mini-presentation, he offered to buy us lunch,” a reader wrote. “Then while in line we were greeted by the captain of Mission Station. Nice.”

The captain thought so, too.

Speaking to Mission Local, Caltagirone said the community can expect these visits “every quarter,” although he didn’t mention when or where he and SF Safe will be showing up next.

“It’s good to have the community together, talk about how to report crimes, and how to work together,” said the captain, about five months into his tenure as head of Mission Station.

Local author honored with Courage to Act award

San Francisco author Jorge Argueta received the 2018 Courage to Act Board Award by the California Association for Bilingual Education on Friday, March 30 at a banquet in Sacramento.

The CABE board of directors made the unanimous decision to recognize Argueta for his “passionate poetry and writings for bilingual children’s books, his ongoing readings, teachings and storytellings and his effort to ensure that books are made available to children who may not otherwise have access to them through his Library of Dreams / La Biblioteca de los Sueños in El Salvador.”

Argueta has written more than 20 children’s pictures books, including A Movie in My Pillow/Una película en mi almohada, Guacamole: Un poema para cocinar/A Cooking Poem, and Somos como las nubes/We Are Like the Clouds.

Mission Community Market Opening Day Celebration

The Mission Community Market returns from winter hiatus on Thursday, April 5. Starting next week, the market will be open every Thursday at 22nd and Bartlett streets from 4 to 8 p.m. Opening Day festivities include kids’ activities and tissue paper flower making with Casa Bonampak; live music from La Gente and Muchacho Mandanga; and market to table demos by Lolinda Executive Chef Alejandro Morgan.

The Lightbulb Ensemble at the Community Music Center

The music percussion group The Lightbulb Ensemble, which describes themselves as “champions experimental music, instrument building, and contemporary gamelan,” will be performing at the Community Music Center on Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m. The performance will feature two works.

Hamsa – Five Tales, by Brian Baumbusch, is an 80-minute piece that follows a narrative based on the Five Pillars of Islam. And Dauh Tukad (“West of the River”), by Wayne Vitale, is a work-in-progress premiere. $20 adult, $15 senior and youth, $10 low income.