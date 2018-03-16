Neighborhood notes: Music on Sunday, an auction ready for bids, Frjtz reopens, Foreign Cinema “somm takeover”

Music Galore

The Community Music Center is hosting a six-hour “Field Day Performathon” and open house on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 544 Capp St. For six hours, music students of all ages and levels along with CMC faculty will perform to raise money for financial assistance. In accord with CMC’s 97-year-old mission, Music for everyone, every dollar raised through the Performathon goes to support musical access for all, regardless of financial means.

Can’t make the event, but want to donate anyway? You can go here.

The auction gavel is up!

Golden Bridges School Auction is underway, and there are plenty of great items to bid on and to contribute to the school’s financial assistance program.

You can view the items here. Or you can make a direct donation to the scholarship fund here.

Opening, again

Frjtz, the Belgian inspired friterie and steamed-mussels house on Valencia street, will reopen today as “Frjtz Mission” at 3412 17th St. The new space has a bigger kitchen, and Rodriguez will be able to finally offer fried chicken to go with the Belgian waffles.

SFMoma Family Day

It is Free Family Day at SFMOMA on Sunday, so adults with a child can get in for free and you can introduce your children to the museum. There are lots of special family activities as well.

Foreign Cinema Neighborhood “Somm Takeover”

On Thursday, March 29 from 5:30 to 11 p.m., Foreign Cinema (2534 Mission St.) is summoning a group of local wine experts to curate its new by-the-glass wine menu. In the mix will be Sam Bogue from Ne Timeas, Austin Ferrari Hillside Supper Club and Vinny Eng from Tartine Manufactory. These local somms will talk about and pour their wine flights, and a special à la carte menu will complement the night’s drinks.



