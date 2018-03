A dancer with Flyaway Productions performs on the fire escape of The Women's Building to showcase "the range and power of women physicality." Photo by Sam Goldman

The Women’s Building is looking to turn the Maestrapeace murals into a book. Angela Davis will write the opening essay of a book that will immortalize the mural.

“If we can get 2000 people to give $25 each, we’ll reach our goal” of $50,000, according to campaign organizers. It doesn’t sound so hard at all.

And here is your link to the Kickstarter campaign.