State Attorney General to oversee police reforms (Via SF Gate, AP)

Map of "uses of force" by police district for the third quarter of 2017. Image courtesy of the SFPD

From the SF Gate and AP this morning:

California’s attorney general announced Monday that his office will oversee reforms at the San Francisco Police Department that were recommended by federal officials after the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to scale back a program that helped departments improve community relations. Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the California Department of Justice will evaluate and publicly report how the department is applying the 272 recommendations made by the DOJ under the Obama Administration. READ MORE

Here is an update we did in January on how the SFPD is progressing on the 272 recommendations.

And here is an info graph on how the process works.