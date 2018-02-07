SF Armory sold to developer associated with Soho House for $65 million (via SF Business Times)

Katie Burke at the San Francisco Business Times reports:

A developer associated with private club and hotel operator Soho House has officially purchased a storied San Francisco building for a whopping $65 million.

SF Armory LLC, an entity affiliated with Chicago developer Benjamin Weprin, who previously developed Soho House’s Chicago facility, closed on the Mission’s former National Guard Armory, according to a deed filed with the city Jan. 26. Transfer taxes for the building were nearly $2 million. Read more 

