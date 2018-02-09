Neighborhood notes, 2/9

A new mural by Alberto Ybarra will be unveiled on Sunday.

SF Beer Week

Is in full swing at Monk’s Kettle and other venues around the city.

“#UndocuJoy, Unfathomable Strength” opens

The new exhibit at Galería de la Raza at 2857 24th Street opens Saturday with a reception at 7 p.m. Yosimar Reyes, artist-in-residence at Define American, conceptualized the project to provide undocumented people a mental break to celebrate their resiliency. #UndocuJoy has presented two exhibitions in Los Angeles. What will open Saturday is the third installment of #UndocuJoy, featuring 12 undocumented and/ or formally undocumented artists that were selected through a national open call for submissions.

“UnReal Estate” opens

Back to the Picture opens “UnReal Estate” Saturday night from 6-9 at its Mission Bay gallery at 1160 4th Street. Artists such as Miles Epstein, Walter Mackins and photographer J.Astra Brinkmann will be featured.

A reminder on Saturday’s affordable homeownership workshop

Register now for the city’s free family wealth workshop in the Mission on Saturday, Feb 10 from 10 to noon at the Mission Campus of City College, 1125 Valencia St. Room 107. You can register http://bit.ly/2Bhwgp

A new mural at 21st and Mission streets

On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Mission Community Market will unveil a new 45-foot mural by artist Alberto Ybarra depicting his family’s Mexican hometown. The mural at the corner of 21st and Mission streets is sponsored by the Mission Community Market, Mira Waldman and Chikai Ohazama, and building owner Digital Music Universe.

Comedy night returns to El Rio

El Rio (3851 Mission St.) will now be hosting comedy nights on the third Thursday of every month, starting this upcoming Thursday, 2/15 at 7 p.m. It will be kicked off by comedians Kurt Weitzmann, Francesca Fiorentini, Nathan Habib, Victor Escobedo, and Lisa Geduldig. Tickets cost between $10 – $20.

Stop tech busses…and their stops!

If you really, really don’t like tech busses, and you’re willing to start your Monday really, really early – show up to the tech bus stop on 29th and San Jose on Monday, 2/12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to voice your dissatisfaction. (Or support!)

Children’s books on poverty

Join Leroy F. Moore Jr. & Lisa “Tiny” Gray Garcia as they release their children’s books El Trabajador/The Hard Worker and Black Disabled History 101. Both books focus on issues of race, poverty, and disability. Saturday, 2/10 at 1-3 p.m. at Adobe Books.

Transit equity and red lanes

Officials from SFMTA will be talking about equity in their transit system at City College of San Francisco’s Mission Campus (1125 Valencia St.) in room 253 on Saturday, 2/10 from 10 – 11 a.m. Attend and share your recommendations for improving the system.