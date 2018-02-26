Mission Style — something to say with fashion

Fashion is one of the ways people communicate – without words – to the rest of the world. How people convey their mood, their values, their style, who they are. Although many believe that San Francisco has no style, we beg to differ. Mission Style is back, chronicling the interesting, fashionable looks we witness on a single day in the Mission District, proving that the City still has something to say with its fashion. Enjoy.

Julia Napolitano

Brands: Yellow Elephant (brand out of Austin); sunglasses purchased in Durango, Colorado; Bucketfeet shoes from Chicago.

Vibe: One standout item can make an entire outfit. Julia’s jacket was the first fashion piece that caught our attention on the day we spent at the park. It was expertly custom-made, using a vintage jean jacket, pieces of colorful, patterned fabric, and it featured one of my favorite people ever: Frida Kahlo.

Why did you want something with Frida Kahlo on it? Um, one, for women. And two, I was an art-history minor and always loved her work. But I love what she represents, and also the artistic value of it.

Mike Vosters

Brands: Thrift shop sweatshirt?, ASOS jacket, Target jeans, Adidas shoes, black jacket and beanie from Filibuster Event Company.

Vibe: It’s always refreshing to see couples (or friends) who are all dressed great. Mike and his girl Michele looked fashionable on their own, but really stood out as a couple. It takes confidence for a guy to wear a floral or other elaborate, feminine print. If it works, it looks great and super fashionable. The cropped pants are also unexpected, but pulled off well, and the beanie and sneakers add a little bit of edge that balances the whole look.

Name somebody whose style inspires you. I don’t know. That’s not a simple question. I don’t look at fashion stuff.

Or if there’s something that inspires you in terms of your aesthetic. Thrift shops. I shop mostly second hand and try to do that (he was also inspired by a guy he saw in Dolores Park, who was wearing baby blue snap pants with a turtleneck). But sadly I don’t have an inspiration. I’m sorry.

Michele Kim

Brands: Thrifted jacket from Paris, Rag & Bone jeans, Cruel Intention hat, French sweatshirt bought online, Louis Vuitton bag, AGL shoes, glasses from ibuydirect.com.

Vibe: Michele was sleek and street in all-black athleisure pieces, balanced with black jeans and a timeless luxury bag. Effortless, yet on point.

What is the most important thing for you when you’re deciding what you’re going to wear? Definitely how I feel. Like, I think about where I’m going to go, or what the weather’s going to be, but it depends on how I’m feeling that day. If I want to look bad, if I want to look cute, who I’m going to see, you know.

Tanith Ledbetter

Brands: Betsey Johnson handbag, thrifted clothing and accessories, Dr. Martens boots.

Vibe: With all the changes happening in the Mission, and San Francisco in general, you wonder if bold, individual style will be erased, only to be replaced by yoga pants, sweatshirts and jeans and mass uniformity. People like Tanith happily remind us that unique style is still alive in SF. With her telephone bag, the cute nautical touches and pops of red, this look just makes you smile.

Do you feel it’s important to dress differently than everyone else? Is that important? Um, I think dressing differently from everyone else is not like – I don’t like to – I feel like some people feel a little bit superior about it. And think that people who, you know, stick with the norm are like, inferior in some way, or I guess ignorant. But I don’t know. Style is style, and it comes in a lot of different forms. And I’m just doing what makes me the most comfortable and people tend to like it, and that’s validating, but even if they didn’t, I kind of wouldn’t care. It’s a personal thing.

Caitlin Connolly

Brands: Popkiller jacket, Target sunglasses, Spanx leggings, Crown Vintage ankle boots.

Vibe: It’s no secret that I’m obsessed with cats, satin and the color pink. This super-cool jacket contained this trifecta of awesome and cheered up black velvet leggings and ankle boots for a look that was casual and fun.

Describe to me what motivated you to get this badass jacket. I actually got it as a gift from my sister [who] has a clothing store in Nashville, and she was selling it there. I got it as a gift for helping her out. And I like to wear really casual stuff, but like one really fun, edgy item, so she kind of thought this was up my alley.

Antonio a.k.a. Spaceghost

Brands: Thrifted everything — Gap corduroy pants, Sperry Topsider shoes, Italian silk shirt, Thai silk tie, wool coat.

Vibe: Fashion is constantly drowning in a sea of black, greys and other stylish (yet often boring) neutrals. Why do we abandon color once we become adults? It’s proven to affect our well-being, and this outfit is proof of that. Spaceghost instantly caught our attention as he floated next to us in a spectrum of cheery colors, guitar in hand. You couldn’t help but instantly feel better just seeing this Crayola box of sartorial pieces.

Do you always dress in a lot of color? Yeah, I don’t really own anything black. This hat is kind of an exception, which I plan on turning all technicolor crazy rainbows.

And what do you get from wearing color? Um, well color itself draws in light, I feel like. And it also reminds people – especially on a gray day, cause people are wearing dark colors — to see something that just wakes them up. It wakes up, I think, the spirit and the mind, and it just gets better.

Kyeong-eun

Brands: Imvely dress, scarf purchased online, Bershka shoes, Chanel bag.

Vibe: As we mentioned, super-casual seems to be the prevailing look in San Francisco, so Kyeong-eun had no problem standing out as one of the best-dressed people in Dolores Park. Her textured ivory dress looked glam yet comfortable, and when paired with a black Chanel bag, black ankle boots, bright yellow nails and a patterned bag scarf, the whole look read totally chic in a youthful, hip way.

What do you like about San Francisco? (Friend translating) Landscape. She likes San Francisco’s weather and atmosphere.