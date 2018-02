Bolochos S.F is a T-shirt/screen-printing company in La Mission in San Francisco. In 2011, Juan Pablo Rodriguez and Andres Posada, both originally from Mexico, opened Calacas printing, a small studio on 20th and Mission streets, where they created designs inspired by Mexican culture, cinema, portraits of resistance and music. With demand growing for their designs, Calacas printing became:

BOLOCHOS S.F.

3190 21st St.

San Francisco, CA, 94110



510-914-7182