Time to meet the Mission foot patrols on 24th Street

Calle 24 has set up a coffee for Thursday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at L’s Caffe 2871 24th St.
We wrote earlier this week about few businesses seeing the beat cops so this is an opportunity to meet them and get to know them.
Calle 24 has set up a coffee for Thursday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at L’s Caffe 2871 24th St.
We wrote earlier this week about few businesses seeing the beat cops so this is an opportunity to meet them and get to know them.
Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Today's Mission
Something to add?