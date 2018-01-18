SNAP: Irish Fete? On Valencia near 19th Street. Photo by Elizabeth Creely Tweet By Elizabeth CreelyPosted January 18, 2018 10:07 am Share this:PrintEmailMoreShare on Tumblr Related Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, SNAPS, Today's Mission You may also like:
The signs seemed to be a display of birthday love. Balloons were attached to a car on 19th Street, and a nearby sign said, “Happy birthday … wait what’s your name?”
Signs on Valencia Street said, “We are happy you were born!” and “Enjoy your day!” and “Eat cake for breakfast” and “Cheers to you!” and “#LikeIt’sHard” and “From: Your friends you pay to hang out with … We love you!”