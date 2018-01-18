SNAP: Irish Fete?

On Valencia near 19th Street. Photo by Elizabeth Creely
One Comment

  1. Jay Martin
    January 18, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    The signs seemed to be a display of birthday love. Balloons were attached to a car on 19th Street, and a nearby sign said, “Happy birthday … wait what’s your name?”

    Signs on Valencia Street said, “We are happy you were born!” and “Enjoy your day!” and “Eat cake for breakfast” and “Cheers to you!” and “#LikeIt’sHard” and “From: Your friends you pay to hang out with … We love you!”

    Reply

