Neighborhood Notes: Valencia Cyclery, Frjtz, and a tiny Discolandia



Valencia Cyclery

Valencia Cyclery will be open at 1065 Valencia St., selling kids bikes and repairing all bikes. Meanwhile, its store nearby at 1077 Valencia St. will be closed on January 15 for six to 12 weeks while it does the seismic retrofitting.

No more Frjtz on Valencia Street

Frjtz, the Belgian fries place on Valencia Street, will be closing on January 28.

Owner Santiago Rodriguez blamed the closing on increased costs including rent, insurance and wages.

He plans to reopen at another Mission site but declined to disclose the location because he has not yet signed a contract.

Khalid Mushasha, the new owner of the Valencia Street site, says he’s not ready to make an announcement on what he will be opening. He says one will be made by the end of February and an opening can be expected at the end of April.

‘Four Lost Souls Productions will be producing

Stephen Adly Guirgis’s ‘The Motherf***er with the Hat’ will be at the Mojo Theatre at 2940 16th St. on January 18. It will be directed by Beverly Hills Playhouse’s Peter Allas. The play premiered on Broadway and picked up six Tony nominations.

You can read more about the play and book your tickets here.

Free Sandbags

The City will provide free sandbags to residents whose properties are prone to flooding. Sandbags will be handed out at the Public Works operation yard, 2323 Cesar Chavez St., Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will have to prove you are a San Francisco resident, and are limited to 10 bags per address.

A Tiny Discolandia

San Francisco artist and miniaturist Joshua Smith has created a miniature of the old Discolandia Record Shop of Mission Street, which closed its doors in 2011. The scaled-down version of the iconic Mission institution is on exhibit at the Palo Alto Art Centre beginning Jan. 20.

A self-taught miniaturist, Smith has been creating small sculptures of abandoned and decaying buildings for the last three years. While a new restaurant has moved into the music store’s old digs, their sign remains.

The tiny Discolandia will be on display as part of an exhibit featuring diorama in contemporary art.

The description of the exhibit says this about the contemporary practice of creating miniature worlds, a practice that dates back to 2600 BC in ancient Egypt: “Dioramas can turn even the most mundane of subjects into something special and worthy of attention; they direct focus and consideration on their narratives, encouraging an extended gaze; they are a means of escape from the everyday and a window into the dream world; they facilitate a suspension of belief; and at their best, like those earliest examples, blend fantasy and reality so seamlessly we are magically transported into another dimension.”

Fundraise for newborns in Poland

On Jan. 14, WOSP will be holding its annual winter fundraiser to purchase medical equipment for newborns in Poland. The event will take place at The Polish Club purchase equipment to ensure that all babies born in Poland can have equal access to health care at The Polish Club at 3040 22nd St. from 4-9 p.m.