Kyoto in the Mission at ArtilleryAG

ArtilleryAG, 2751 Mission Street, is hosting a presentation by artist Kana Eto on Friday, January 19th.

Eto is a traditional Japanese artist from Kyoto, Japan and her atelier, Saishoku No Fukuyoshi, specializes in the restoration of Buddhist temple artwork. She also paints personal works using traditional styles and materials. These pieces have been placed in Japanese temples and private residences.

The casual gathering of artistic minds will begin at 6 pm on the 19th.

Eto will demonstrate and discuss the preparation of traditional paints starting from the raw pigments. These paints will subsequently be applied to a papier-mâché sculpture of Daruma a legendary Buddhist monk. Daruma is thought to have been the originator of Zen Buddhism.

In Japan, today, Daruma is the symbol of resilience and goal setting. Painting Daruma especially his eyes are a widespread tradition in modern Japan.

Following the demonstrations, Eto will welcome questions. Japanese paper and brushes will be available, so everyone can paint their own Daruma in the sumi-e style. The perfect way to accentuate your New Year’s resolutions.

The event is free but a donation would be appreciated – 100% of all donations will be used to help sustain ArtilleryAG.