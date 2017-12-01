Neighborhood Notes: MAPP, cookies, bikes, coffee, oh my!

Prefer to listen? It’s on our podcast or right here.

MAPP is this weekend!

The Mission Arts and Performance Project, a monthly neighborhood-spanning event presenting live performances and visual art across media and venues, takes place Saturday, December 2.

Events this time include everything from laughter yoga to anticapitalist comedy satire to Scottish soliloquy across seven different venues – you can find the full lineup here. -LW

Tons of Valencia news, especially for cyclists:

Potential Uber zone test areas revealed, Valencia not among them

The Examiner revealed a list of streets being considered for a pilot program in which Uber and Lyft would get designated curb space for pickups and dropoffs in exchange for sharing valuable traffic data with the city. Valencia is not among them – nor is any Mission Street.

Funding for studying protected Valencia bike lanes

Streetsblog has this dispatch from the San Francisco County Transportation Authority meeting, where $145,000 was approved to study how to implement protected bike lanes on Valencia Street. The plan is to finish up that study in fall of next year. More on the issues complicating bike lanes here. -LW

Cookie crawl alert!

We’ve got the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association holding their third annual Cookie Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 8 p.m. time. Let us know if you see any particularly good bargains (or cookies) out there. -LC

How much is that coffeepot in the window?

MStrolling along Valencia the other evening your ML reporters came across an apparent newcomer business, “Fellow.” No clues as to the nature of this business were apparent except for a display of a few coffee pots in the window.

Hoodline, it turns out, has the answer – Fellow is a product design firm and is opening a showroom and coffee brewing/tasting/etc room in the former Dijitalfix at 850 Valencia. -LW

Hairball improvements skirt additional review

Painted bike lanes, soft-hit posts, the removal of ten parking spaces and two loading zones, and the addition of high visibility crosswalks will not be subject to additional environmental impact review, reports Streetsblog. The request for one, brought by the “Coalition for Adequate Review” was rejected by the Board of Supervisors. -LW

Jack, Jr.

The shuttered former Jack’s, a bar on 24th and Utah streets, has been renovated and now reopened as Junior. Eater has the details of what you’ll find there, but broad strokes, it’s cocktails and locally brewed beers. -LW