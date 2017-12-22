Neighborhood Notes: CCSF aids undocumented students; Tacoless Tuesdays; Robot removal

City College pledges support for undocumented

City College’s Board of Trustees set aside more than $670,000 for support services like academic counselors, social workers and fellowship opportunities for undocumented students.

One Board member, Tom Temprano, said in a statement that undocumented students have expressed fear about talking to a counselor and availing themselves of other services.

“All of these students are first and foremost San Franciscans, and City College is going to take care of them,” the statement continues.

SF will help you (some more) with flood insurance costs

Per SF Water/Power/Sewer:

Last week, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) approved an increase to the agency’s Floodwater Management Grant Program budget that allows the SFPUC to reimburse eligible property owners up to $100,000 for improvements to structures that help protect against the risk of flooding.

That’s up from $30,000 in the previous version of the program. Additionally, the SFPUC expanded the types of flood proofing projects that are eligible for grant funding. The increased resources are all part of RainReadySF, the City’s comprehensive flood resilience strategy that the SFPUC rolled out in October this rainy season.

Residents who own their homes will see an increase in reimbursement too. For owner-occupied homes, the SFPUC will cover up to 90 percent of the cost of flood proofing projects. That’s up from 80 percent in the previous version of the program.

Click here to start the Floodwater Management Grant Program process

Robot Removed

Following the revelation that a robot has been assigned to patrol the campus of the SF SPCA, reports began to come out that the city was not having it and would start fining the animal shelter $1000 a day for each day it wasn’t removed. With added concerns that the robot was targeting homeless encampments (which the SPCA denied), and the subsequent protests in which someone allegedly smeared sauce on the bot, it seems this experiment was short-lived – the robot was removed last week.

No more Tacos Tuesdays

La Taqueria made a startling announcement on Facebook this week: “Effective 2018, La Taqueria will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. We will be open Wednesday – Sunday. See you guys Wednesday, January 10th, 2018!”

Haunted nosh

Yes, that restaurant space on the northern end of Valencia does indeed appear to be cursed. Babu Ji, the much-hyped Indian restaurant that opened there last year, has shuttered.

You might remember that it previously played host to an upscale Italian joint which quickly splintered into a bar and a more “affordable” pasta restaurant which then also dissolved.