Documentary chronicling deadly 1975 Mission District fire to screen at Roxie

A documentary made by firefighters reconstructing the history and narratives of the Gartland Fire, a 1975 blaze that killed more than a dozen people on 16th Street, will make its public debut on Tuesday night.

Michael Rustia, Ron Lewin, David Jebe and Adam Wood set out to use the stories of the firefighters who responded to that fire to tell the haunting story of what happened that night. They fill the story out with commentary from neighborhood luminaries, poet Alejandro Murguia and activist Roberto Hernandez, who draw parallels between fires and gentrification.

You can read more about the documentary from our earlier coverage here. “The Gartland Fire” screens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 12 – on the 42nd anniversary of the fire.