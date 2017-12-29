Cosmetology school closes permanently

Clients looking for a new look that’s easy on the wallet may be in for an unpleasant surprise: The San Francisco College of Cosmetology on Mission Street near 16th appears to have permanently closed its doors. The space bears a large “for lease” banner and a sign in the door hints at perhaps an abrupt closure:

Dear Students:

San Francisco College of Cosmetology is permanently closed for business on November 27, 2017.

Students may come pick up personal belongings ONLY on Wednesday, November 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. after this day San Francisco College of Cosmetology no longer has access to the building.

The final transcripts and PROOF OF TRAININGS are being mailed to all current students.

The chairs and other fixtures appear to remain in place, but there’s no movement inside.