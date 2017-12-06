Community Music Center invites you to music and cocoa at its December Fiesta

“Come in from the cold,” says the Community Music Center: On Dec. 8 and 9, Martha Rodriguez Salazar and Jennifer Peringer are putting on the December Fiesta. What’s that?

It’s music — from the Mission District Young Musicians Program, the Children’s Chorus, Coro Solera and the Cuban Charanga Ensemble — plus a piñata, hot chocolate, tamales and dancing.

Here’s a preview:

Coro Solera at CMC from Mission Local on Vimeo.

The dates:

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Location:

544 Capp St., between 20th and 21st