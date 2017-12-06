Community Music Center invites you to music and cocoa at its December Fiesta

File photo courtesy the Community Music Center
By Posted

“Come in from the cold,” says the Community Music Center: On Dec. 8 and 9, Martha Rodriguez Salazar and Jennifer Peringer are putting on the December Fiesta. What’s that?

It’s music — from the Mission District Young Musicians Program, the Children’s Chorus, Coro Solera and the Cuban Charanga Ensemble — plus a piñata, hot chocolate, tamales and dancing.

Here’s a preview:

Coro Solera at CMC from Mission Local on Vimeo.

The dates:

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Location: 

544 Capp St., between 20th and 21st

Filed under: Events, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged: , , ,

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy