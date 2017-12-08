Bus crashes on freeway, injuring 29

Some 29 people were reportedly injured when a bus crashed on the 101 freeway north of the Cesar Chavez exit Friday evening, according to a fire department spokesperson. Four were seriously injured, nine suffered moderately serious injuries and 16 were left with minor injuries. All were transported to local hospitals.

OVERTURNED BUS 101SB @CESAR CHAVEZ RED ALERT SECURED AT 21:39HRS 29 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED TO Local hospitals 4 serious 9 moderate 16 Minor injury 21:39HRS. Called at 2008 on scene at 2016 secured at 2142 pic.twitter.com/8o8Tt01QvC — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 9, 2017

Firefighters reported the scene secure at 9:42 p.m.

Traffic is snarled and law enforcement offices are advising drivers to avoid the area. Three lanes are shut down on the southbound side of the freeway — it’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

SFFDPIO IS ONSCENE THE BUS COLLISON ON 101 SB AT C. CHAVEZ 1 lane SB 101 open expect delays pic.twitter.com/EMZDr6LqQV — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 9, 2017

#TrafficAlert: Lanes on southbound Hwy 101 in San Francisco are all backed up after a bus tipped on its side. Officials say drivers can expect major delays. https://t.co/dFIBROybyc pic.twitter.com/ECutsoBtrd — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 9, 2017

This is a developing story and we will update the story as more information becomes available.