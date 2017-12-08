Bus crashes on freeway, injuring 29

Photo by Juan Estrada
Some 29 people were reportedly injured when a bus crashed on the 101 freeway north of the Cesar Chavez exit Friday evening, according to a fire department spokesperson. Four were seriously injured, nine suffered moderately serious injuries and 16 were left with minor injuries. All were transported to local hospitals.

Firefighters reported the scene secure at 9:42 p.m.

Traffic is snarled and law enforcement offices are advising drivers to avoid the area. Three lanes are shut down on the southbound side of the freeway — it’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story and we will update the story as more information becomes available.

