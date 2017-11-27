Passenger shoots another driver’s car in SF Mission road rage incident

A man shot at a car, four people were robbed and two were knocked out over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a crime recap from San Francisco Police.

Shots Fired

Road rage escalated to a shooting early Friday morning on 18th and Guerrero streets. Just before 2 a.m., the passenger of a vehicle driving near 18th and Guerrero streets leaned out of the window with a handgun and shot at a neighboring car. Bullets struck the victim’s car, but the 26-year-old driver was uninjured. The suspect, a man estimated to be between the ages of 38 and 40, fled southbound along Valencia street.

Officers located spent casings at the scene, but no arrest was made.

Assault

An assault was reported the same day, but it’s unclear when exactly between midnight and 2:50 a.m. it occurred — the victim, a 45-year-old man, told officers responding to 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue that he didn’t know what happened to him and lost consciousness. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest was made and no suspect description is available.

Robberies

A man who was robbed in the Mission District was knocked out and awoke to find himself on Marin Street near Bayshore Boulevard.

Just after midnight on Friday, at 26th and Folsom streets, a 23-year-old man was struck by an unknown suspect and lost consciousness. When he awoke on the street just south of Cesar Chavez Street, he found he was missing his cell phone, wallet with cash and credit cards, and necklaces. He was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Earlier in the week, at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, a 27-year-old man standing on the corner of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th street was approached by a man in his mid-twenties who demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim handed over his phone as the suspect went through his pockets and took his wallet. The victim was not injured.

In another incident, a group of robbers used pepper spray to disable their victim at 3 a.m. on Saturday. The suspects, a group of four women between 27 and 35 years of age, approached their victim, a 31-year-old man, on 20th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. They used the spray on him and took his money before fleeing on foot southbound on Shotwell Street. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

At 26th and Bartlett streets on Saturday night at 11:33, a 28-year-old woman and her friend were approached by three men. They grabbed the woman’s purse, and she fell to the ground, where the men assaulted her. One of the suspects took the purse, and all three men fled on foot northbound along Bartlett Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported in these robberies.

Fire investigation

Police also reported that an unknown suspect set a fence on fire around midnight on Nov. 20, Monday of last week. A 51-year-old woman who owns a business on Folsom Street near 13th Street was notified that the fence around her business was on fire. When police arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, no witnesses could be located. No arrest has been made, and no injuries were reported.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.